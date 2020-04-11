Tampa police investigate after man shot and killed

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning, the Tampa Police Department says.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of N. 32nd Street around 5 a.m. They found a 49-year-old man shot and began giving him aid. He later died.
Detectives are working to develop leads in the case and the department says it is very early in the investigation.
If anyone has information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Find live 2020 election results
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- Crunching Florida’s early vote turnout: What does it reveal heading into Election Day?
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Live updates: 2020 Election races around the country
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter