Tampa police investigate after man shot and killed

Officers say it's very early in the investigation and are working to develop leads.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning, the Tampa Police Department says.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of N. 32nd Street around 5 a.m. They found a 49-year-old man shot and began giving him aid. He later died.

Detectives are working to develop leads in the case and the department says it is very early in the investigation.

If anyone has information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

