Boy hurt in Tampa shooting; police investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said they are trying to piece together what led to a boy being shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called just after 4 a.m. to the area of Del Rey Court near E Busch Boulevard to investigate reports of shots fired, a news release said.

When they arrived, officers said they found a juvenile male who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are investigating what caused the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time, the agency added.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit a tip via TIP411, found in the TampaPD app.