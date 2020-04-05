TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa announced it reopened on Monday some dog parks and beaches.

The reopened dog parks and dog beaches are:

Angus Goss Dog Park, 4601 N Central Ave.

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr.

Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach, 1002 Severn Ave.

Deputy John Kotfila, Jr. Memorial Dog Park, 705 N. Raymond St.

Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave.

Giddens Park, 5202 N 12th St.

Herman Massey Park, 1002 N Franklin St.

James Urbanski Dog Park at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard.

New Tampa Rotary Dog Park, 17301 Commerce Park Blvd.

Palma Ceia Park, 2200 Marti St.

Picnic Island Dog Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.

Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St.

Queenie’s Dog Park at Waterworks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave.

Washington Street Park, 118 N 12th St.

The city said parking lots at the dog parks and beaches are also open. Tampa said visitors must still follow social distancing guidelines and keep dogs on leashes while walking into and leaving the park.

And, starting at 2 p.m. Monday, the following beaches are back open:

Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway

Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St.

Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave.

Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.

Tampa said playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields and restrooms at these beaches are still closed.

For more information and the latest updates from the city, check here.

