What would you like to see in downtown Tampa?

The Tampa Downtown Partnership wants feedback from everyone who works, lives or plays here.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa continues to grow, so do the needs of the seven neighborhoods that make up the downtown area. That's why the Tampa Downtown Partnership is reaching out directly to the people who live and work there to find out what projects to work on next.

Today they'll be at Lykes Gaslight Square Park at 11:00 a.m. in downtown at the monthly Food Truck Fiesta held there. They are calling it a "Pop In." If you stop by you could get a treat like a cake pop, soda pop, popsicle or popcorn just for giving your feedback.

In the last week, the Partnership has been at events throughout downtown, gathering feedback on what particular neighborhoods really want or need. Rachel Radewec with the Tampa Downtown Partnership says they've had a great response.

"When you get into the Channel District there's a lot of conversation about pet clean up, and then when you're over in the Downtown River Arts neighborhood they want to see activations. They were just up in Encore, and they were wanting to see a little bit more of the transportation side of things."

And it's a chance for the downtown partnership to try to meet the needs of specific areas and neighborhoods that make up downtown while addressing issues as a whole and keeping the continuity and connected feel.

While the projects will more directly affect the people who live and work downtown, they also realize that Tampa has become a tourist destination and needs to meet those needs as well. Radawec says they'll be looking at all the data they've gathered to figure out what to prioritize and present to the city in August and looking to start some of the projects by October.

"We are getting great feedback. It feels good to know people want to be involved in their community and that's all that we're looking for. So we're really excited to implement what people are talking about. Obviously, we want to manage expectations, we aren't superheroes out here but we are going to do everything we can to make this the best downtown possible."