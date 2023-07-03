Downtown Tampa brings back its 'Summer Series'

Visitors can beat the heat at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park downtown with "an expansive 6,000 square feet of shade" and a ton of free programs and activities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Keeping cool in Tampa is getting just a little bit easier this summer, thanks to this year's "Summer Series" from the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

It all starts on Friday, July 7 and will run through July 30. Visitors can beat the heat at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park downtown with "an expansive 6,000 square feet of shade" and a ton of free programs and activities fit for the whole family.

Think of this as the summer version of the famed Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park, the Partnership said in a release. The organization says this is a lot like that – just a bit smaller.

Here's how it all breaks down.

Every day from July 7-30, people can participate in free activities aimed at keeping them cool "in the shadow of the enormous shade canopy," sponsored by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

Then, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this month, they'll have even more fun and experiences to choose from, including the following:

🍹 The Tampa Downtown Partnership Pop-Up Bar will "serve refreshing beverages" at the following times:

Fridays from 6–10 p.m.

Saturdays from 12–10 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

🥙 Food trucks will "tantalize your palate" on:

Fridays from 6–10 p.m.

Saturdays from 12–10 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

🎸 Live music from local musicians on:

Fridays from 8:30–10 p.m.

Saturdays from 8:30–10 p.m.

Sundays 1–2:30 p.m.

🛍️ Local vendor pop-up market operates on:

Fridays from 6–10 p.m.

Saturdays from 6–10 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

If that wasn't enough activity for you, each day of the weekend will have a theme — Entertainment Friday, Wellness Saturday and Funday Sunday. Here's what that means:

Every Friday, from 7-8:30 p.m., you can catch a screening of a "retro classic film," presented by the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Each Saturday, TampaWell will provide knowledge and wellness activities, thanks to the Tampa General Hospital.

On Sundays, have some fun with "Swedish Sundays" from IKEA and enjoy the Splash Pad Party with the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA.

Finally, the Summer Series will also have a weekly gift basket raffle with winners drawn each week. All you have to do is stop by the Summer Series in order to enter.

Perhaps the best part? You don't have to be present at the drawing in order to claim your prize.