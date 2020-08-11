Police: One man injured after drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Tampa.
Just after 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 1700 block of Main Street after a report a person was shot outside a business on 1748 West Main Street. According to police, the man was shot three times in the leg. His injuries aren't life-threatening, officers say.
Police are looking for the person or people responsible. Officers have not released information on the car or suspected shooter(s) and say the man shot is not cooperative.
The shooting is still under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States, CBS projects
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez's father, Cuban exile, dies at 84
- Everything you need to know about Eta in 10 quick facts
- White House coronavirus report puts Florida in 'red zone' for cases
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter