Police: One man injured after drive-by shooting in Tampa

Officers are looking for the person or people responsible.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Tampa.

Just after 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 1700 block of Main Street after a report a person was shot outside a business on 1748 West Main Street. According to police, the man was shot three times in the leg. His injuries aren't life-threatening, officers say.

Police are looking for the person or people responsible. Officers have not released information on the car or suspected shooter(s) and say the man shot is not cooperative.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

