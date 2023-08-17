More than just a month: How Tampa's DSI Black Pages is connecting Black-owned businesses to community

“It’s not just about the month. We do business all year long.”

TAMPA, Fla. — August is National Black Business Month. Many businesses use the time to bring in support year-round. Sherryl Jennings-Cusseaux runs DSI Black Pages.

Through the publication, Jennings-Cusseaux has connected businesses in Tampa Bay Area to the community.

“I am all about Black-owned businesses. I worked in corporate America for over 20 years and when I left, I knew where my calling was,” Jennings-Cusseaux said. “DSI Black Pages is the longest-running, minority-focused publication in the Tampa Bay Area. What I would love to see, is during the month of August, not just Black folk, if all of us look for a Black-owned business. Because we have not had the same privileges as other businesses.”

Jennings-Cusseaux introduced 10 Tampa Bay to some of the people in her network who are featured in DSI Black Pages.

Kerrick Williams works just feet from Jennings-Cusseaux's office. He is one of many business owners in Tampa’s Collaborative Exchange. He’s the co-owner of his photography company.

Williams insists we should all take some ownership in supporting Black businesses.

“It gives startup businesses and established businesses and established businesses a place to collaborate,” Williams said. “It’s not just about the month. We do business all year long.”

Jennings-Cusseaux said there's an event on Aug. 30 called The Power of 31. It will be held at The Well in Lakeland. Jennings-Cusseaux said DSI Black Pages is hosting 31 ways in 31 days to spend at least $31 with Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area.