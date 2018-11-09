Tampa Electric is proactively sending approximately 250 people to the Carolinas to help Duke Energy restore power after Hurricane Florence makes landfall later this week on the East Coast.

The group, which includes linemen and contractors, is leaving Tampa Tuesday morning for the two-day drive. They plan to provide assistance for two weeks.

Tampa Electric is part of a network of utility companies that have pledged mutual assistance after storms and other emergency situations that knock out critically-needed resources.

Click here to track Florence.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP