TAMPA -- After three Tampa Bay deputies have been killed in the line of duty in just the past three weeks, they were clearly on the minds of those attending an emotional fallen-officer memorial service at the Tampa Police Department.

Among them?

Ann Marie Williams, who lost her husband, Tampa Police Patrolman Anthony Williams, November 3, 1975.

It’s a day that comes back to her with vivid, heartbreaking clarity every time she hears about another law-enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

“I wept for hours last night after I finally found out he passed away. I wept for hours. And I had a bad, bad night,” said Williams, referring to the death of Highlands Deputy William Gentry, who died Monday.

Just three weeks earlier, Gilchrist County Deputies Noel Ramirez and Taylor Lindsey were also shot and killed in the line of duty.

Their memories weighed heavy on Tuesday’s fallen officer memorial service, where Tampa Police honored 31 of their own officers who over the years have also made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We were reminded just three days ago in Highlands County on a routine call, a call that many of you answer multiple times in a night, how dangerous this is,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

“I want you to know that it does not go unnoticed. And that you, like your loved ones, are not forgotten. We owe you a debt that we will truly never be able to repay,” said Chief Brian Dugan.

As is the case each year, the bagpipes wail. Guns are fired. Helicopters soar and a wreath marked with the year that reminds loved ones just how much time has passed.

“It’s been 36 years. But I cried again today,” said Patricia Rauft.

Rauft lost her dad, Detective Gerald Rauft in 1981. To this day, she can’t bring herself to eat the same meal she was having that day.

She and others wish they could tell those who’ve more recently lost loved ones that as the years pass, things will get easier. But the truth is - it never really does.

“It’s never really ever going to get better. It doesn’t go away,” said Williams. “You don’t stop loving somebody because they died. There’s no way to come back from this sort of event, to just be a regular person again.”

“And it never goes away, of course, the pain. But I feel like I’m part of their family, so that really helps,” said Rauft.

It also helps to know that people still care. To still offer kind words. To still take the time to remember. And why these kinds of memorial services, as painful as they might be, are still so important.

“That’s appreciated,” said Williams, “More than you’ll ever know.”

