x
Local family moves into RV to pursue pickleball careers

Megan and Ryler DeHeart are full-time pickleball players, living life on the road in their family RV. The couple hopes to grow the sport as they travel the country.
Credit: David Schiele
Megan and Ryler DeHeart are a dynamic duo on the pickleball court. They have recently moved their family of four into an RV to play pickleball tournaments around the nation.

TAMPA, Fla. — When Jesuit grad Ryler DeHeart met Megan Fudge, their connection was almost immediate. They had much in common. Both were tennis stars at the University of Illinois and were vastly competitive.

After a year and a half of dating, the pair knew they wanted to get married eventually. However, Ryler decided there was no need to wait any longer.

"I mean, the first time we got married, it was in Vegas," he said. "We went to the Elvis Chapel and got it done. We renewed our vows in Hawaii a couple years later."

Ryler and Megan have now been married for 12 years. They have two kids— Lily and JR—two dogs and are full-time pickleball players after picking up the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been professional players for a year, competing in multiple tournaments throughout the country with the Association of Pickleball Professionals. However, it kept them away from their home in Clearwater, so they decided to make their living on the road.

"A lot of people, when they think of RVs, they're like 'oh, how can you do that? It's so tiny.' It's a nice RV...it's a lot bigger than people think," Megan said.

The RV features a full kitchen, allowing the DeHearts to cook their own meals instead of eating out when playing in different states.

With their house on wheels, the DeHearts hope to grow the game of pickleball with each stop on the tour.

