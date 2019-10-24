TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out early Thursday evening at an apartment building in Tampa.

It happened at Cypress Landing on North 15th Street near East 122nd Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the flames were first reported in a first-floor unit. The fire has since been knocked down, and everyone who lives there is safe.

Deputies shut down part of North 15th Street to protect fire hoses across the roadway.

It's not immediately clear how the fire started.

