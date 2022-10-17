Tampa firefighters host donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian

Collection centers will open this week.

TAMPA, Fla — As hurricane recovery continues, Tampa Fire Rescue is hosting a donation drive to help families impacted by Ian, with collection centers opening this week.

The city is looking to collect new and unused items including:

Water/Food Items (non-perishable)

Baby Formula

Flashlights

Batteries

Paper Towels

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Deodorant, and other toiletries

Diapers and Wipes

Toilet Paper

Pillows, Blankets, Sheets, and Comforters

Cleaning Supplies

New Clothing

Tarps

Drop-off sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at:

10/17 - Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue)

10/18 - MacFarlane Park – (1700 N. MacDill Avenue)

10/19 - Al Lopez Park – (4801 N. Himes Avenue)

10/20 - New Tampa Rec Center - (17302 Commerce Park Blvd.)

10/21 - Perry Harvey Sr. Park – (1000 E. Harrison St.)

The public is also invited to drop off items Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tampa Fire Supply, located at 3507 E. 21st Ave.

“The City of Tampa knows that our neighbors to the south still need help,” Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said. “We’ve already sent down our first responders to support them as they recover from this disaster, but this donation drive is another big way for the city and community to give back. We appreciate any new items the public can provide for victims of Hurricane Ian.”