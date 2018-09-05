TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Fire Rescue welcomed 16 new firefighters to the ranks in a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning.

The 16 recruits completed a six-week Tampa Fire Rescue training course, where they learned about proper procedures, medical protocol, and practiced real-life scenarios. They will help fill holes left by retirement and new positions added because of the new fire station 23.

Tampa Fire Rescue is looking to hire 50 more men and women over the next year. Minimum requirements include:

Minimum eighteen (18) years of age.

Lawful to work in US (for unlimited duration).

Possess a high school diploma (or) an equivalency certificate issued by a State Board of Education.

Possess a valid driver’s license (must have a Florida license upon hire).

Current State of Florida Firefighter Certificate of Compliance.

Current State of Florida EMT-Basic (or) Paramedic Certificate.

Current CPR (and) (or) ACLS Card.

Current CPAT (and) FireTEAM from the National Testing Network (NTN).

