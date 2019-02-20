TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue officials responded to a hazmat situation Wednesday morning on Columbus Drive.

According to a press release, a tanker trunk was transferring a cleaning chemical to another storage tank, which caused a chemical reaction and spill from the top of the holding tank.

Residents next to the complex were moved to another place while crews cleaned up the spill, and the leak was stopped by 9:20 a.m. The shelter order was lifted, and residents were allowed back shortly thereafter.

Two workers were seen at the hospital for observation following the spill, but there were no reported injuries.

Crews are working to neutralize and clean up the chemicals, and there is currently no threat to the surrounding area or public, fire rescue officials say.

