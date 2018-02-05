A Tampa firefighter received minor injuries while battling a home fire Tuesday night.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Norfolk Street W. at 10 p.m.. A single-story wood frame house was 50 percent involved.

Firefighters began dousing the flames from a defensive position outside the home and were able to get the fire under control by 10:22.

There were no residents at home during the fire. It is unknown at this time whether the home was occupied or vacant.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation with minor injuries.

