Tampa officers to distribute flyers asking for information on shooting that killed 4-year-old girl

City leaders and local organizations are encouraged to join officers and help pass out flyers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 23.

Officers will take to the streets on Thursday to pass out flyers requesting information on a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl dead in Tampa.

Police say law enforcement will go door to door in the neighborhood where the child, Suni Bell, was shot and killed. City leaders and local organizations are encouraged to join officers and help pass out flyers.

Police will meet at the parking lot on 40th and Hillsborough Ave. at 11 a.m.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to E. Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street. Authorities said a person shot at a moving car and a bullet struck the child inside.

The child, who was later identified as Suni Bell, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died, police report.

During a news conference Monday, police said a woman was driving when another car that was following her drove up and began firing shots into her car. The woman crashed into a pole and saw that her child had been struck by the gunshots.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored car following behind the silver sedan the woman was driving, authorities say.