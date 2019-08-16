TAMPA, Fla. — It’s one major step forward for LGBT inclusivity in the city of Tampa.

Mayor Jane Castor made history on Thursday by announcing a new ordinance to include NGLCC-certified LGBT Business Enterprises for city contracting opportunities, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced.

The announcement came at the NGLCC International Business and Leadership Conference, held at the Tampa Convention Center.

According to the NGLCC, Tampa is the second city in the state of Florida to have this type of ordinance.



