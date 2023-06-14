Tampa Girl Scout earns high honor with flag project

Her "One Star Program" teaches young people proper flag etiquette and retirement. It also honors veterans.

BRANDON, Fla. — On this Flag Day, a local young woman wants to teach others the importance of handling the U.S. flag properly. That project has earned her the Girl Scouts' highest honor, a Gold Award.

This is pretty significant, only 5 percent of Girl Scouts achieve this honor. It represents dozens of hours of work to create a significant and sustainable positive change in the community.

Ayla Yebba got her gold award this past weekend. Her project is called the "One Star Program."

It has two purposes: to teach other Girl Scouts how to properly fold, store and display the flag and how to properly dispose of old, worn-out flags. She found out that hundreds of old flags from the American Legion were waiting to be retired, so she was able to create a network between several local funeral homes to have the flags cremated with deceased veterans.

"Prior to the cremation, one star is cut from the flag and is then given back to the family as a keepsake," Yebba said. "It holds the one-star momentum and it basically represents the service the veteran has done for our country. It also recognizes the significance and honor the flag deserves after retirement."

Yebba added that she hopes this project will help young people gain a better understanding of patriotism and of respecting our flag.

"I hope that this project, 'One Star,' just revamps that patriotism, but also shows our community with myself and everyone involved in the project how much we appreciate the country that we live in," she said.

Jillian Painter is the High Awards Coordinator for Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. She says 32 girl scouts were awarded the Gold Award at a ceremony last weekend.

"This is a minimum of an 80-hour project on top of their rigorous academic schedule, on top of their sports, on top of all the other clubs they're associated with," Painter said. "They are dedicating 80 hours to make this difference."