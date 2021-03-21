Tampa mayor, Hillsborough County administrator to provide COVID vaccine update at Greyhound Track

The update comes a day before vaccine eligibility age expands to include people age 50 and up.

On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise are set to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. and will be given at the FEMA-supported vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track. Incident Commander Carole Covey will join the mayor and county administrator.

It comes one day before vaccine eligibility expands to all Florida adults age 50 and up. On Friday, Gov. DeSantis announced the drop in age requirement just one week after the state lowered the age from 65 to 60 and older.

Starting Wednesday, March 24, the site will transition to giving only second-dose vaccine shots. The last day for you to get your first dose will be Tuesday, March 23, according to a spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.