Arson suspected in early morning grocery store fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say they believe a fire at a Tampa grocery store early this morning was arson.
Around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Discount Food Meat Market on E Waters Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming through the store's roof.
Firefighters entered the building and determined no one was inside. They were able to bring the fire under control around 4:05 a.m.
Investigators say at least one person started the fire and ran away. The building's supply room was heavily damaged by flames, and the store's interior was lightly damaged by smoke.
Evidence found at the scene led investigators to determine it was likely arson. They say the damage is estimated at around $115,000.
Nobody was hurt.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
