Crews put out fire overnight at Tampa grocery store

No injuries were reported.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue says no one was injured when a fire broke out at a two-story grocery store overnight in the Twin Lakes area.

Now, fire investigators are working to find out what caused it.

Firefighters say around 3:21 a.m. they responded to N. Armenia Avenue and W Waters Avenue, where Quadro Supermarket is located, to find heavy smoke coming from the store's front entrance.

Due to the size of the structure, a second alarm was called for more firefighters to assist.

Crews say smoke limited visibility as they completed two searches and found no people inside the building.

After finding "heavy fire" near the back of the grocery store, firefighters say they made an interior attack and were able to control the flames within 20 minutes.