Tampa police: 1 person in custody after 'active situation' at downtown apartment building

The police department says one person is in custody.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Marion Street and Harrison Street East due to an "active situation."

Around 6:45 p.m., Tampa police responded to the Metro 510 Apartments after receiving more than 30 phone calls for police response needed in the area. Nearly a dozen patrol cars are reported to have responded to the scene, along with fire rescue.

One person has been taken into custody, Tampa police says. An off-duty officer responded to the location and fired his handgun multiple times, according to police. There were no injuries reported.

Tampa Officers have a suspect in custody and this remains a very active scene and investigation. More updates to follow. https://t.co/xmqqT6oMM5 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 17, 2021

Originally, police believed this to be an active shooter situation, however, it's under investigation at this time.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Shannon Clowe spoke to a woman who lives in the building who said she believes there was a man shooting on the fifth floor.

Once police were able to secure the area, everyone in the building was evacuated and some were interviewed by police, Clowe reports.

Here’s what I’m seeing from Marion & Harrison St pic.twitter.com/J34Juhw4eZ — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) August 17, 2021