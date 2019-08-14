TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida could soon be partners with Hillsborough County Schools by supplying the district with athletic trainers from its SMART Institute.

This new program comes after an incoming freshman at Middleton High School collapsed during a summer football conditioning session and later died.

RELATED: Family takes legal action after student dies following football conditioning

School board members will vote Tuesday on a recommendation to spend $270,000 so that all high schools will have an athletic trainer year-round. The money will come from the Safety and Risk Management budget.

Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja said prior to this proposal, only certain schools had athletic trainers. Typically, that time was volunteered.

Middleton did not have an athletic trainer. The district was unable to provide a list of which schools had athletic trainers on-site.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.