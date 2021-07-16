x
Tampa high-rise evacuated for flooding concerns after water pipe breaks

Firefighters said it happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. at the Element Apartment Complex.

TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment complex in Tampa was evacuated after a pipe broke and caused flooding. 

There are no reported injuries, according to fire rescue crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

