Tampa high-rise evacuated for flooding concerns after water pipe breaks

TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment complex in Tampa was evacuated after a pipe broke and caused flooding.

Firefighters said it happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. at the Element Apartment Complex.

There are no reported injuries, according to fire rescue crews.

