Tampa high-rise evacuated for flooding concerns after water pipe breaks

TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment complex in Tampa was evacuated after a pipe broke and caused flooding.
Firefighters said it happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. at the Element Apartment Complex.
There are no reported injuries, according to fire rescue crews.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis urges President Biden to help get internet access to Cuba
- 800 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Pete, mayor says
- Back in business: Stanley Cup officially on tour after having dent repaired
- Goliath grouper among Tampa Bay marine life casualties
- Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter