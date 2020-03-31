HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Tampa’s population is booming – and they're aren't enough telephone numbers to go around.

The Florida Public Service Commission announced Tuesday the current supply of 813 area code numbers will likely run out by 2022 – so we’re going to need another area code.

“As one of the most populous areas of Florida, Hillsborough County has thriving businesses and growing communities. Add all the new technologies that require telephone numbers to this, and it’s not surprising that a new area code is needed,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said.

So far, the PSC hasn’t announced what the new area code will be, but it will cover the same area as 813 – Hillsborough county, the City of Oldsmar and parts of Pasco County.

Because of the added code, people will have to dial the full 10-digit number for local calls.

Of course, that’s nothing new for cell phone users.

“Current customers can keep their existing number, which is especially important to area businesses, and the six-month permissive dialing period will allow time for residents to adjust to 10-digit dialing,” Clark said.

According to the PSC, 813 became Florida’s second area code in 1953, when 305 started running out of numbers.

