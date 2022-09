At this time, police are investigating to learn more about the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a car in Tampa.

At around 8 p.m., police responded to a person struck while crossing the road at North Nebraska Avenue and East Wilma Street, the police department said.

The car did not stop.

The man was sent to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.