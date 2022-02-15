Tampa city council hears from public on citywide noise ordinance

The citywide ordinance would limit amplified sound after midnight.

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa is working to implement a citywide ordinance to limit amplified sound after midnight.

Back in January Tampa city council members voted in favor of modified noise regulations that would go into effect by the Fall, however, members of the community, business owners and residents who live near Ybor City have shown concern about how the ordinance would be enforced or if it could negatively impact businesses.

Tuesday, the city council held a public information meeting on the citywide noise ordinance over Zoom where city leaders, residents and other members of the community were able to be heard.

Some people on the Zoom call believe city officials should consider raising fines for violations. As it stands right now, a first offense fine is $150, a second offense is $300 and the third is $450.

Others believe city officials should consider rezoning the Historic Ybor District area to make it more confined to what area should be considered the entertainment district. There will be a meeting on February 23 to talk about the Ybor area and what changes need to be made there.

For Tampa's Ybor Historic District and Arena District, the ordinance would set decibel levels during certain hours of the day.

It also takes away warnings and allows code enforcement or police officers to cite clubs and businesses in those districts on the spot.

For the Channel district and its busy businesses – plus the rest of those who live in the city – police and code enforcement do not have to use a noise measuring device.

If they get a complaint and decide the noise from inside or outside your property is unreasonably loud, you could get cited.