TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue worked to put out a house fire in the Tampa Heights area on Thanksgiving.

Crews said when they got to the home on Clearfield they saw lots of flames coming from the carport area. Firefighters said there was nobody home during the fire but there were pets inside.

Two dogs and a bird were rescued from the home, according to fire crews. But, one cat was killed, and another is still missing, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 30 minutes. Most of the damage was to the outside of the house, crews said.

