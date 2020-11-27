x
Police: Man dies after being shot at Tampa club, officers looking for car connected to homicide

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police need your help identifying the people inside a car connected to a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

Officers say it happened around 2:15 a.m. at Teasers located on 9700 N Nebraska Ave. near E Castle Court in Tampa. A man was shot and later died at the hospital.

In a release, officers said they are looking for information about a white car seen in surveillance video. 

If anyone has any information about the car or the people who were inside it, contact the police. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

