Police: Man dies after being shot at Tampa club, officers looking for car connected to homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police need your help identifying the people inside a car connected to a homicide that happened early Friday morning.
Officers say it happened around 2:15 a.m. at Teasers located on 9700 N Nebraska Ave. near E Castle Court in Tampa. A man was shot and later died at the hospital.
In a release, officers said they are looking for information about a white car seen in surveillance video.
If anyone has any information about the car or the people who were inside it, contact the police.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
