Tampa police investigating homicide after man killed in apartment shooting

Officers say it is very early in the investigation.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex killed a man and injured a woman. 

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the Tzadik Oaks Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man had been shot. Officers say that despite first aid given to the man, he died at the scene. 

Police say a woman was also found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

No witnesses have come forward, officers say. 

The shooting does not appear to be random, police say. Detectives are working on developing leads. 

If anyone has information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. Information given to Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

