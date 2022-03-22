Police: Man found inside car in ditch dies, homicide investigation underway

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man found inside a car in a ditch in Tampa has died, police said. And, a homicide investigation is now underway.

According to police, officers responded around 8 p.m. Monday to a call in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue E where they found a car in a ditch.

Inside the car was a man with "upper body trauma." He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Officers say Lake Avenue E between 48th Street N and 50th Street N was closed for several hours during the preliminary investigation.

Police say the investigation continues.