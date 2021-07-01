Police: Tampa man shot, killed at apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is dead and police say officers are investigating his death as a homicide.
It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. when officers responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.
Tampa Police says the shooting does not appear to be random.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or Tampa Police Department's non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Tropical Depression Five forms in Atlantic, could become Tropical Storm Elsa
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Vasilevskiy, Coleman lead Lightning to 3-1 Stanley Cup Final Game 2 win
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter