Police: Tampa man shot, killed at apartment complex

Police don't believe the shooting is random.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is dead and police say officers are investigating his death as a homicide.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. when officers responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

Tampa Police says the shooting does not appear to be random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or Tampa Police Department's non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.