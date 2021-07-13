Who killed Dwayne? It's been a year since he was gunned down at a party in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a year since 28-year-old Dwayne Saddler was shot and killed during a street party in Tampa.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Tampa Police Department put out yet another call for information.
Officers say Saddler was killed on July 12, 2020, at a large gathering near N. 23rd Street and E. Lake Avenue. A second person was also shot but survived.
Hardly any information has been provided to investigators, who are desperate for leads in the case. Saddler's family is making a photo available in the hope that somebody will come forward with a tip.
Tipsters should contact the Tampa Police Homicide Squad or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
