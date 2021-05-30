Tampa honors 'hometown heroes' with parade through Ybor

TAMPA, Fla — The floats lined up Saturday for a parade down Ybor City’s 7th Avenue kicking off the Memorial Day weekend.
For many, it was a return to normalcy and many of the traditions we had to forego over the past year of COVID restrictions.
“It feels completely amazing to be out,” said Elizabeth Prieto who was celebrating her 25th birthday while attending the parade with Brandon Michael.
“There’s no masks, so it’s a great time,” said Michel with a big smile. There’s no worry about social anxiety, so it’s great!”
Others, including Stephen Caldwell, agreed.
“I’m fully vaccinated. It’s great to see the people out just being like we used to be. It feels good.”
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was among those enjoying the celebration honoring Tampa’s hometown heroes.
“It is so nice to be back to a sense of normalcy,” said Mayor Castor walking down the parade route and hugging many of the officers she worked alongside.
“It's great to see the city getting back up on its feet and just being able to celebrate our hometown heroes makes it extra special.”
