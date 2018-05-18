TAMPA, Fla. – The city of Tampa on Saturday will honor the African American activists who mobilized as teens and young adults in 1960 to desegregate lunch counters in the city.

The ceremony and unveiling of a historical marker will happen at 10 a.m. Saturday at 801 Franklin St.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow got a sneak peek, and talked to the heroes who helped integrate local restaurants.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP