1 hurt after shooting at Tampa hotel

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was hurt after an overnight shooting in Tampa.
Tampa police say the shooting happened around 12:41 a.m. at Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas located at 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Officers say one person was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for more.
