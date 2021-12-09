Tampa is projected to be one of the top housing markets in 2022

Realtors say it's not just the sunny sky and beautiful beaches that make Tampa a destination.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has seen its fair share of growth over the past decade.

With millions flocking to the sunshine state, Tampa has become a top destination to live in. And, realtors are expecting that trend to continue in 2022.

A forecast released by Realtor.com this past week predicts that Tampa will rank number 10 in the top housing markets of 2022. It's the highest-ranking Florida city, according to the forecast.

Realtors expect Tampa to see a 9.6 percent rise in home sales and a 6.8 percent rise in prices in 2022.

The reason? Well, realtors say it's not just the sunny sky and beautiful beaches. According to Realtor.com, Tampa also offers opportunities for young professionals, good schools and an overall low cost of living. On top of all that, the fact that there's no state income tax is a big selling point.

The housing market across Tampa Bay has been booming following last year's coronavirus pandemic recession.