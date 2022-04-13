Community leaders celebrate growth within Tampa's Office of Human Rights

It has been 55 years since the city investigated its first human rights complaint.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Office of Human Rights is responsible for investigating and enforcing anti-discrimination laws within the City of Tampa. On Wednesday, the group held a luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The group was created 50 years ago, and it's been 30 years since the passage of the city's human rights ordinance.

"Our Office of Human Rights has evolved drastically over the years and its history serves as a reflection of our City's commitment to social justice," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The office investigates complaints involving employment and housing for people who feel they were discriminated against based on factors like race, religion and sex. Mayor Castor said the office tackles a wide variety of concerns, and right now, one of its biggest focuses is on fair housing. She says the topic continues to be a problem the office is trying to address.

“We would like to hope that these complaints would disappear; but unfortunately as the prices of rent and mortgages continue to increase, we will probably see more complaints of discrimination in the area of fair housing,” Castor said.

Castor says she stays in close contact with the regional director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She says she wants to make sure city leaders are making the right decisions for the community.

Fred Hearns and Patricia Newton were also guest speakers at the event. They shared their memories of the growth they have seen within Tampa's Office of Human Rights and the support they have brought to community members.