Interactive map shows Tampa taxpayers what projects their money is going toward

TAMPA, Fla. — People living in Tampa can now use an interactive tool to see what projects are going on throughout the city.
The new tool helps people find the latest information about current and upcoming capital projects. Users can select projects by zooming into the map, filter projects by type, gather contact information and view project descriptions and schedules.
City leaders say it empowers people to see what's happening in their community.
"This new interactive project viewer is part of our ongoing commitment to
transparency in government" said Infrastructure and Mobility Administrator
Jean Duncan. "Our goal is to make it easier for the public to track the
progress of the infrastructure projects being managed by the City of Tampa."
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has emphasized the changes Tampa has undergone.
During her 2021 State of the City Address, she discussed how much the city has grown and highlighted the overhaul of the permitting process that has helped businesses expand.
You can find the interactive map here.
