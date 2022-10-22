Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise

The Blue Express lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind.

The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Because of the exercise, the airport will be closing down the Blue Express arrivals and departure curbs to the public. Guests and drivers will need to use the regular Blue arrivals and departures lanes for drop-offs and pick-ups.

"The Blue Express lanes will reopen to traffic once the exercise concludes," airport leaders explain in a news release.