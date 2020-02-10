Tampa International Airport CEO tests positive for COVID-19

The airport announced another senior staff member also tested positive for coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano has tested positive for coronavirus, along with VP of Communications Veronica Cintron, the airport announced Friday.

The airport says after receiving the positive results, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority started contacting all employees and people who have been in recent contact with Lopano or Cintron and directed them to the airport's rapid on-site testing location.

So far, all who have been tested have received negative results, TPA reports.

TPA says both Lopano and Cintron are "doing well." Lopano is not experiencing symptoms and Cintron is feeling "mild" symptoms of the virus. Both are in quarantine.

Earlier this week, TPA held a public event to announce its partnership with BayCare for a rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 testing site at the airport. Face masks and social distancing were mandatory at the event and other events help at the airport this week, TPA says.

The Authority says it is offering free rapid testing at the airport this weekend for all employees and their immediate family.

