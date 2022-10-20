Tampa airport has the best bathrooms — and they've got the award to prove it

Cleaning services and products the airport received as part of the award are being donated to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

TAMPA, Fla. — Roll out the TP and give a round of applause to the Tampa International Airport (TPA) because the airport has the best bathrooms — and its got the award to prove it.

TPA's latest award is the 2022 Cintas America's Best Restroom Contest, beating out 10 other restrooms to come out with the top porcelain throne. Other contenders included facilities at Delaware Botanic Gardens, Headlands Lodge and Spa in Oregon and Tori Tori in Orlando.

The award-winning restrooms are nonother than the newly renovated stalls gracing Airside C.

"More and more people are seeking a positive restroom experience," Marketing Manager for Cintas Julia Messinger, who presented TPA with the award, said on Wednesday. "The restrooms at the Tampa International Airport’s Airside C provide just that with their clean and contemporary design features. They’ve rightfully earned the title of America’s Best Restroom."

The Airside C facilities located on the north side of the terminal were completed and unveiled earlier this year and the ones on the south side will soon be finished.

"Tampa International Airport has always provided guests with a world-class restroom experience, as we know it’s one of the top factors in being ranked among the nation’s favorite airports year after year," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement. "A lot of work and resources went into designing and building state-of-the-art restrooms at our busiest terminal, Airside C, and we’re thrilled they are now recognized by Cintas and contest voters as America’s best in 2022."