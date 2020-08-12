TPA to resume more flights, announces new routes coming in December

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport says more flights will continue to resume throughout December, including two international destinations. And, new flights are coming to the airport from three airlines, according to a release.
Southwest resumed flights to Havana, Cuba, from Tampa on Dec. 6.
Air Canada will resume flights to Montreal starting Dec. 18.
As for other flights resuming, they include the following:
- Delta, resuming flights to Seattle on Dec. 18
- Frontier, resuming flights to Trenton on Dec. 17, and Buffalo, Providence, R.I., and Syracuse on Dec. 18
Additionally, TPA says new flights from three airlines will begin flights this month.
American Airlines will begin flights to Key West on Dec. 17. Silver Airlines will offer flights to Columbia, S.C., on Dec. 17 and Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 21. And, United will have flights to Milwaukee starting Dec. 19.
For a complete list of direct flights offered at Tampa International Airport, click here.
- Boil water notice expands into Hillsborough County following Tampa water main break
- Cooking, drinking and showering: What can you do under Tampa's boil water notice?
- Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement
- 'It saved my life': COVID-19 patients and doctors praising drug meant to neutralize the virus
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter