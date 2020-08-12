TPA to resume more flights, announces new routes coming in December

International flights will include Montreal, Canada, and Havana, Cuba.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport says more flights will continue to resume throughout December, including two international destinations. And, new flights are coming to the airport from three airlines, according to a release.

Southwest resumed flights to Havana, Cuba, from Tampa on Dec. 6.

Air Canada will resume flights to Montreal starting Dec. 18.

As for other flights resuming, they include the following:

Delta, resuming flights to Seattle on Dec. 18

Frontier, resuming flights to Trenton on Dec. 17, and Buffalo, Providence, R.I., and Syracuse on Dec. 18

Additionally, TPA says new flights from three airlines will begin flights this month.

American Airlines will begin flights to Key West on Dec. 17. Silver Airlines will offer flights to Columbia, S.C., on Dec. 17 and Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 21. And, United will have flights to Milwaukee starting Dec. 19.

For a complete list of direct flights offered at Tampa International Airport, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

