Parking rates going up at Tampa International Airport's Economy Parking Garage

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa International Airport has raised its prices for anyone planning on parking in the Economy Parking Garage while traveling.

Starting Tuesday, April 4, the maximum daily rate for economy parking will go up by $2, increasing the total for 24 hours of parking there from $12 to $14. Hourly rates will not be affected.

According to a news release from the popular airport, inflation has impacted both the airport and the area "at a higher rate than in many other large airport markets."

Per unit labor costs have reportedly gone up 14 percent since before the pandemic with costs of parking facility operations over the next 12 years estimated to be $72 million.

To help counter the costs, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors on Thursday approved a parking rate adjustment for the parking garage at TPA.

“The Airport’s Economy Parking Garage is a superior value for our guests when compared to other large airports,” Laurie Noyes, TPA Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking, said in a statement. “We offer travelers a clean and modern parking garage that’s a quick train ride from the Main Terminal, instead of a remote surface lot that’s only reachable by waiting for a shuttle bus.”

The Board also approved a future parking rate adjustment for when current projects are finished. When the rate adjustment takes effect, daily maximum parking fees will be $28 in the Short Term Garage, $22 in the Long Term Garage and $18 in the Economy Garage.

"Even after the change, TPA’s parking rates will remain competitive among large airports in the U.S. and still comparable to off-airport parking," airport leaders explain in the release.