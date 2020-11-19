Tampa International Airport welcomes back international flights

JetBlue airlines launched flights to Cancun Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in more than seven months, the international arrivals area of the Tampa International airport "will be seeing some action."

The airport said in the news release JetBlue will be launching flights to Cancun on Nov. 19, the first inbound flight to pass through TPA's U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility since late March.

The space will look a bit different for travelers because of COVID-19. Acrylic shields will be at every booth and global entry machines, and social distancing signage will be posted throughout the area. Additionally, all passengers and staff will be required to wear face coverings while in the area.

"Not only have we implemented an added degree of privacy, but also an added degree of safety," said Robert Arroyo, Assistant Area Port Director at the Port Tampa Bay, in a news release.

If any passengers appear to be ill, they'll be referred to the CDC or met by emergency medical personnel if necessary. This is part of the airline's and CBP crew members' continued monitoring of passenger's health during flight and when they get off the plane.

“We’re working with our partners to facilitate the safest, cleanest environment for everyone involved,” Arroyo said.

Moving forward, TPA says CPB plans to ensure social distancing measures are followed by spacing flights out as much as possible, which could mean keeping flights on the ground until the appropriate procedures can be followed.

"We're very happy to see international passengers coming back through our U.S. Customs facilities," said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations at TPA, in a statement. "We hope this marks the beginning of more international service to and from Tampa International Airport."

The airport says it's seen other international flights resume, including both Nassau, Bahamas and Toronto, Canada. The airport says passengers pre-clear with U.S. Customs before they board their flight to TPA.

You can see all of TPA's nonstop routes, including those scheduled to resume, visit the airport's website here.

