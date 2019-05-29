TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa International Airport has clarified its correct abbreviation is “TPA” and not “TIA.”

The airport posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a GIF of actress Meryl Streep yelling. The tweet said, “ITS TPA, NOT TIA!”

International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport codes use three letters to designate many airports and metropolitan areas around the world. The assignment of the codes is governed by IATA Resolution 763 and administered by IATA headquarters in Montreal. Click or tap here to view IATA’s airline coding directory.

The IATA code “TIA” refers to Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza in Tirana, Albania.

Several people replied to the Tampa International Airport's tweet.

