TAMPA, Fla. — Smoke was reported in the cabin of a United Airlines flight before it was diverted to Tampa International Airport.
An airport spokesperson says United 2399 landed late Tuesday morning, and firefighters met the jet.
According to United's website, the Boeing 737 left Orlando just after 9 a.m. It was heading to Houston but was forced to stop in Tampa to figure out what was going on.
It's unclear where the smoke originated. There are no reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
