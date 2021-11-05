Clear your throat and get those voice warm-ups ready, Tampa International Airport and United Way Suncoast have teamed up for a first-of-its-kind opportunity!

TAMPA, Fla. — How would you like your voice heard all around Tampa International Airport? Well, you can now get that chance!

TPA has teamed up with United Way Suncoast for the first-ever "Voice of TPA Contest". One lucky winner will get to be the voice of the shuttles at TPA for one month.

The contest is a raffle that will just cost you $5 to enter.

TPA says it will provide the script and you'll even get to record it at the airport.

All of the proceeds from the raffle will go to United Way Suncoast.

If you are interested in entering, click here.

