Tampa Mayor Jane Castor set to talk about the city's economic growth during the pandemic

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is set to talk about a plan to transform the West River area.

TAMPA, Fla. — One year: That's how long the Tampa Bay area has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

While that may have shut some of our cities down for a bit, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is set to talk on Wednesday morning about the city's growth.

Mayor Castor will be joined by Development & Economic Opportunity Administrator Carole Post and other community leaders to talk about a plan to transform the West River area.

They are also going to talk about how this plan relates to the economic growth the city has experienced all while in a pandemic.