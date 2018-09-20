USAA announced Thursday it is cutting more than 260 jobs in three cities, including Tampa.

The insurance company, which serves members of the military, veterans and their families, said it is eliminating the jobs in its Real Estate Lending and Real Estate Rewards Network operations.

About 50 of the 265 positions affected are in Tampa, a company spokesman said.

The company said the affected workers will have 60 days to consider other jobs at USAA. They will receive benefits, and workshops will help with resume and interview skills.

If employees are unable to find or choose not to accept a new position at USAA within 60 days, they will receive a severance offer and outplacement services to assist with their job search, the company said.

USAA said it employs nearly 34,000 people.

